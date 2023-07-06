Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
With another case of abuse in elite sport, why are we still waiting to protect NZ's sportswomen from harm?

By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
Kirsty Forsdike, Senior Lecturer, La Trobe Business School, and Senior Researcher, Centre for Sport & Social Impact, La Trobe University
Athletics New Zealand joins a long list of sports bodies dealing with abuse of female athletes. But systemic reform is taking far too long.The Conversation


© The Conversation
