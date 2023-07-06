Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising sexual violence in Sudan conflict reflects entrenched patriarchy -- but women and girls are fighting back

By Tamsin Bradley, Professor of International Development Studies, University of Portsmouth
Sudan is riven by conflict and once again, women are the targets of the sexual violence that is rooted in the patriarchal nature of Sudanese society.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
