How holidaying in developing countries affects local inequality
By Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Yuan Wang, Seinor Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
A few years ago, one of us (Alex) went for a vacation to the Dominican Republic. The motivation was similar to millions of other tourists every year: escape the daily routine, enjoy the sun and beaches, and gather some strength to face another cold winter.
Unfortunately, a few things weren’t very conducive to a happy break. The staff at the mammoth hotel were making as little as US$1 (£0.79) for a 12-hour shift. Worse, most of them lived in a shanty town nearby. They had no sewers and no reliable electricity.
The hotel also exploited its power over local farmers to procure…
- Thursday, July 6, 2023