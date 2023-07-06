Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How holidaying in developing countries affects local inequality

By Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Yuan Wang, Seinor Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
A few years ago, one of us (Alex) went for a vacation to the Dominican Republic. The motivation was similar to millions of other tourists every year: escape the daily routine, enjoy the sun and beaches, and gather some strength to face another cold winter.

Unfortunately, a few things weren’t very conducive to a happy break. The staff at the mammoth hotel were making as little as US$1 (£0.79) for a 12-hour shift. Worse, most of them lived in a shanty town nearby. They had no sewers and no reliable electricity.

The hotel also exploited its power over local farmers to procure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Khartoum: The city I fled; the city I love
~ Here's why climate change isn't always to blame for extreme rainfall
~ Rising sexual violence in Sudan conflict reflects entrenched patriarchy -- but women and girls are fighting back
~ How 'drinkflation' affects the price of your pint
~ Ketone drinks: do they really improve sports performance?
~ Ukraine recap: Yevgeny Prigozhin and the mystery of the mutiny that never was
~ Six must-read summer fiction books – reviewed by our experts
~ Israel's assault in Jenin will only further erode the Palestinian Authority's legitimacy
~ Myanmar atrocities and impunity must end: Türk
~ Egypt Using Remote Hearings to Isolate Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter