Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar atrocities and impunity must end: Türk

The Myanmar regime’s brutal violence against civilians and its denial of life-saving humanitarian aid, reflect “utter contempt for humanity”, UN rights chief Volker Türk told the Human Rights Council on Thursday.


© United Nations -
