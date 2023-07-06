Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Uzbekistan, literary house museums are also monuments to interior design

By Filip Noubel
In Uzbekistan, famous writers’ houses are also monuments to traditional Uzbek interior architecture that can be visited and inspire Uzbeks when decorating their homes.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
