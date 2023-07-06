Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police treatment in black and white – report on Minneapolis policing is the latest reminder of systemic racial disparities

By Rashad Shabazz, Associate Professor at the School of Social Transformation, Arizona State University
The latest reminder that police officers around the country routinely deny Black people their constitutional rights comes from the Justice Department. This time, it’s about Minneapolis, the site of a police officer’s video-recorded murder of resident George Floyd.

More than three years after Floyd’s brutal death and the global protest movement that sprang from it, a June 2023 Justice…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
