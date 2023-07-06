Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Science activism is surging – which marks a culture shift among scientists

By Scott Frickel, Professor of Sociology and Environment and Society, Brown University
Fernando Tormos-Aponte, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Pittsburgh
Political mobilization among scientists has been growing in recent years. Two social scientists break down what this looks like and how it represents a culture shift among the scientific community.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
