Human Rights Observatory

From 'girls' to Lionesses: how newspaper coverage of women's football has changed

By Stacey Pope, Associate Professor in the Department of Sport and Exercise Sciences, Durham University
When the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20, fans in the UK will have access to a wealth of media coverage. All games will be shown on TV, while in print and online, analysis of the teams and tournament has already begun.

The tournament itself…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
