How your favourite things can boost your financial wellbeing

By Jingshi (Joyce) Liu, Lecturer in Marketing, City, University of London
Amy Dalton, Associate Professor of Marketing, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Anirban Mukhopadhyay, Lifestyle International Professor of Business and Chair Professor of Marketing, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
The cost of living crisis has left many people struggling to afford basic necessities such as food and heating for their homes. On the other hand, the top ten richest men in the world doubled their wealth during the COVID pandemic while 99% of people became worse off.

While this is a comparison of two extremes, many people attempt to “keep up with the Joneses” – looking at what the people around them own and striving to afford the same things. Comparing material wealth and resources…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
