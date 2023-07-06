Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is the Barbie DreamHouse so creepy? An expert in the uncanny explains

By Joana Jacob Ramalho, Lecturer (Teaching), Faculty of Arts & Humanities, UCL
The DreamHouse blurs the lines between doll and human along with the boundaries between the real, monochromatic world of California and the fictional realm of the magical dollhouse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Uzbekistan, literary house museums are also monuments to interior design
~ Ghana's new chief justice: Gertrude Tokornoo faces challenges, but could help transform the country's courts
~ Russia's kidnapping of Ukrainian children is not unique – Putin and others have long used children as political pawns
~ Police treatment in black and white – report on Minneapolis policing is the latest reminder of systemic racial disparities
~ Science activism is surging – which marks a culture shift among scientists
~ Aging is complicated – a biologist explains why no two people or cells age the same way, and what this means for anti-aging interventions
~ Ukrainian science is struggling, threatening long-term economic recovery – history shows ways to support the Ukrainian scientific system
~ Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
~ From 'girls' to Lionesses: how newspaper coverage of women's football has changed
~ Why earthquakes happen all the time in Britain but not in Ireland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter