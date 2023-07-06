Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘La Grande Bellezza’ captured Italy’s Berlusconian era

By Fabrice De Poli, enseignant-chercheur en Etudes Italiennes (poésie, prose et cinéma de l'Italie - XIX-XXème s.), Université Savoie Mont Blanc
The Oscar-winning film sketches out the broad themes of Berluconist hedonism, all against the backdrop of the decline of ideologies that shaped 20th-century Italy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
