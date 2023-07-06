Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Civilian Deaths from Cluster Munitions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The carrier section of an 9M27K-series Uragan rocket that landed outside the home of a woman living on the left bank of the Siverskiy Donets River while Russian forces occupied the area in 2022.  Each rocket delivers 30 9N210 or 9N235 submunitions.  © 2022 Private  Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions that caused deaths and serious injuries to civilians. Russian forces have extensively used cluster munitions, causing many civilian deaths and serious injuries.  Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are harming civilians now and will leave bomblets behind…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
