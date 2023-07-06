Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kurdistan Region of Iraq: LGBT Rights Group Shuttered

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (Beirut) – A court in the Kurdistan region of Iraq dealt independent civil society a blow on May 31, 2023, by ordering the closure of Rasan Organization over “its activities in the field of homosexuality,” Human Rights Watch said today. Rasan is the only human rights organization willing to vocally support lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), in addition to its work on women’s rights and domestic violence. “Shuttering Rasan is not only an attack on civil society in Kurdistan but is also a direct threat to the lives…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
