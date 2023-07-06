Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North-eastern Niger has become a safe haven for refugees fleeing armed attacks in the Sahel

By Adam Long
Less affected by the armed conflicts in the Sahel region, Niger plays role of partner of choice for Westerners expelled from Mali and Burkina Faso.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are so many climate records breaking all at once?
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: LGBT Rights Group Shuttered
~ Trip Report: Cycling in the footsteps of the 1966 Farmworkers March
~ Bangladesh: Labor Activist Killed
~ Why Australia banning live sheep exports may be a net loss for animal welfare
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Author Bruce Wolpe on the "shocking" consequences for Australia of a Trump 24 win
~ Should the voting age in Australia be lowered to 16?
~ Why Indonesia wants Australia's help to supply the world with electric vehicles and batteries
~ What is 'fawning'? How is it related to trauma and the 'fight or flight' response?
~ Australia's 'retirement age' just became 67. So why are the French so upset about working until 64?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter