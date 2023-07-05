Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Executions and detentions in spotlight at Human Rights Council

Iran faced calls on Wednesday from top UN-appointed rights investigators to halt the executions of people sentenced to death in connection with anti-Government demonstrations that have continued since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini last September.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anticipating Canada's crisis response decisions can save critical time in future wildfire seasons
~ New ‘clean girl’ and ‘old money’ aesthetics on TikTok make the same old link between hygiene and class
~ Volcano eruptions are notoriously hard to forecast. A new method using lasers could be the key
~ Why eating disorder treatments only work half the time, according to a psychologist
~ The shift to working from home will be difficult to reverse
~ Canada's new Tech Talent Strategy aims to attract workers from around the world
~ Fresh air has long been seen as important for our health, even if we haven't always understood why
~ How Canada could use Russian state assets to rebuild Ukraine
~ WFP funding crisis leaves millions stranded without aid in West Africa
~ New UN policy paper launched to counter and address online hate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter