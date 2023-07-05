Tolerance.ca
WFP funding crisis leaves millions stranded without aid in West Africa

Funding constraints mean that the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has been forced to limit emergency aid to only 6.2 million of the most vulnerable people in need across West Africa, scaling back from an initial target of assisting 11.6 million, the agency announced on Wednesday.


© United Nations -
