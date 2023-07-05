Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research on multilingualism

By Robyn Berghoff, Lecturer in General Linguistics, Stellenbosch University
Emanuel Bylund, Professor of General Linguistics, Stellenbosch University
Language is a uniquely human skill. That’s why studying how people learn and use language is crucial to understanding what it means to be human. Given that most people in the world – an estimated 60% – are multilingual, meaning that they know and use more than one language, a researcher who aims to understand language must also grasp how individuals acquire and use multiple languages.

The ubiquity of multilingualism also has practical consequences. For example,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
