Human Rights Observatory

Seabed trawling's impact on the climate may be wildly overestimated – new study

By Jan Geert Hiddink, Professor of Marine Biology, Bangor University
You might remember newspaper articles in 2021 claiming that towing nets over the seabed to catch fish (known as bottom trawling) releases as much carbon as all flights taken each year. It turns out that the assessment behind this claim overestimated how much CO₂ is released in the process of bottom trawling by 100…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
