Manchester Baccalaureate: how the proposed vocational GCSE route would work – and the pitfalls it must avoid

By Elizabeth Gregory, Lecturer in Education, University of Manchester
From September 2024, GCSE pupils in Greater Manchester may be able to embark on a educational pathway created specifically for them. Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, announced his plans to introduce a Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc) in May 2023 and a public consultation on the plans has recently closed.

The MBacc would not be a new subject or assessment system, but a recommended combination of subjects…The Conversation


