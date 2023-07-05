Tolerance.ca
Jenin has long been seen as the capital of Palestinian resistance and militancy – the latest raid will do little to shake that reputation

By Maha Nassar, Associate Professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, University of Arizona
Israeli troops have withdrawn after two days of fighting in a camp in the occupied West Bank. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that it would not be a ‘one-time action.’The Conversation


