Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why banks once flocked to Canary Wharf’s high-tech superstructures, but are now starting to return to the City

By Lucy Newton, Professor in Business History, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Peter Scott, Professor of International Business History, University of Reading
Victoria Barnes, Reader in Commercial Law, Brunel University London
British banks moved to Canary Wharf in search of space and modern facilities but hybrid working needs could drive banks back to the City of London’s smaller spaces.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambican terror group is strikingly similar to Nigeria's deadly Boko Haram
~ Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger - why there is scepticism in Africa
~ Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research on multilingualism
~ Businesses that address social or environmental problems often struggle to survive: 3 things that can help them
~ Seabed trawling's impact on the climate may be wildly overestimated – new study
~ Death in Jenin: Israel's biggest attack in the West Bank in 20 years is down to Netanyahu's political weakness – here's why
~ Why there are fewer insects on UK farms than there were a century ago -- and how to restore them
~ Why archaeologists usually rebury their excavations
~ Manchester Baccalaureate: how the proposed vocational GCSE route would work – and the pitfalls it must avoid
~ Jenin has long been seen as the capital of Palestinian resistance and militancy – the latest raid will do little to shake that reputation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter