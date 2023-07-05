Why banks once flocked to Canary Wharf’s high-tech superstructures, but are now starting to return to the City
By Lucy Newton, Professor in Business History, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Peter Scott, Professor of International Business History, University of Reading
Victoria Barnes, Reader in Commercial Law, Brunel University London
British banks moved to Canary Wharf in search of space and modern facilities but hybrid working needs could drive banks back to the City of London’s smaller spaces.
- Wednesday, July 5, 2023