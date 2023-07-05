Criminals, terrorists and freeloaders: how migrants are portrayed in the European media
By David Blanco-Herrero, Investigador en Comunicación, Universidad de Salamanca
Javier J. Amores, Personal Docente e Investigador, Universidad de Salamanca
Patricia Sánchez-Holgado, Personal Docente e Investigador, Universidad de Salamanca
Research in Spain, Italy and Greece has analysed the representation of immigration in the media, hate speech on social media and the perceptions of journalists in these countries.
Wednesday, July 5, 2023