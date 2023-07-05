Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: UN Security Council must renew cross-border aid for at least one year to avert humanitarian catastrophe

By Amnesty International
The UN Security Council (UNSC) must renew authorization of the UN cross-border mechanism before it expires on 10 July and do so for at least one year to ensure a sustainable humanitarian relief operation, Amnesty International said today. The mechanism is the sole route that allows UN aid to be delivered from Türkiye to north-west […] The post Syria: UN Security Council must renew cross-border aid for at least one year to avert humanitarian catastrophe appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambican terror group is strikingly similar to Nigeria's deadly Boko Haram
~ Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger - why there is scepticism in Africa
~ Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research on multilingualism
~ Businesses that address social or environmental problems often struggle to survive: 3 things that can help them
~ Seabed trawling's impact on the climate may be wildly overestimated – new study
~ Death in Jenin: Israel's biggest attack in the West Bank in 20 years is down to Netanyahu's political weakness – here's why
~ Why there are fewer insects on UK farms than there were a century ago -- and how to restore them
~ Why archaeologists usually rebury their excavations
~ Manchester Baccalaureate: how the proposed vocational GCSE route would work – and the pitfalls it must avoid
~ Jenin has long been seen as the capital of Palestinian resistance and militancy – the latest raid will do little to shake that reputation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter