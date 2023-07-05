Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Niger, the north-east of the country has become a safe haven for refugees fleeing armed attacks in the Sahel

By Adam Long
Less affected by the armed conflicts in the Sahel region, Niger plays role of partner of choice for Westerners expelled from Mali and Burkina Faso.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
