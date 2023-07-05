_E. coli_ is one of the most widely studied organisms – and that may be a problem for both science and medicine
By Megan Keller, Ph.D. Candidate in Microbiology, Cornell University
Tobias Dörr, Associate Professor of Microbiology, Cornell University
Researchers uncovered the foundations of biology by using E. coli as a model organism. But over-reliance on this microbe can lead to knowledge blind spots with implications for antibiotic resistance.
