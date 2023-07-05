Tolerance.ca
How splitting sound might lead to a new kind of quantum computer

By Andrew N. Cleland, Professor of Molecular Engineering Innovation and Enterprise, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering
When you turn on a lamp to brighten a room, you are experiencing light energy transmitted as photons, which are small, discrete quantum packets of energy. These photons must obey the sometimes strange laws of quantum mechanics, which, for instance, dictate that photons are indivisible, but at the same time, allow a photon to be in two places at once.

Similar to the photons that make up beams of light, indivisible quantum particles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
