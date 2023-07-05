'Global China' is a big part of Latin America’s renewable energy boom, but homegrown industries and 'frugal innovation' are key
By Zdenka Myslikova, Postdoctoral Scholar in Clean Energy Innovation, Tufts University
Nathaniel Dolton-Thornton, Assistant Researcher in Climate Policy, Tufts University
China is a major investor in Latin America’s renewable energy and critical minerals like lithium, but countries like Chile are also taking steps to secure their own clean energy future.
