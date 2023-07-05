Tolerance.ca
Regulators including Ofgem use codes of practice to curb bad behaviour by businesses –– how to tell if this works

By Pål Vik, Senior Research Fellow, University of Salford
UK energy regulator Ofgem wants to make its voluntary code of practice on prepayment meters compulsory. It introduced the code in April 2022 to protect people from being forced onto prepayment meters for gas and electricity.

As the cost-of-living crisis sent energy bills spiralling, UK energy companies were criticised for forcing vulnerable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
