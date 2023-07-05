Tolerance.ca
Poverty is linked to poorer brain development – but reading can help counteract it

By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Jianfeng Feng, Professor of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence, Fudan University
Yun-Jun Sun, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence (ISTBI), Fudan University
Early childhood is a critical period for brain development, which is important for boosting cognition and mental wellbeing. Good brain health at this age is directly linked to better mental heath, cognition and educational attainment in adolescence and adulthood. It can also provide resilience in times of stress.

But, sadly,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
