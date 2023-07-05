Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France: Reform Police Stop Practices

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police agents check identity documents of passerby during the lockdown in Rennes, France. April 11, 2020.  © 2020 Sipa via AP Images (Paris) – There has been serious unrest across France for the past week after police killed French 17-year-old boy of North African descent in a traffic stop. The incident has reignited discussion over police violence and discrimination in the country. Ethnic profiling by the police is a well-documented widespread problem in France. Human Rights Watch joined five other groups (Amnesty International France, MCDS, Open society Justice Initiative,…


© Human Rights Watch -
