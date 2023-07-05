Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi Government Walks Out on UN Review

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The seat of Burundi delegation is pictured before a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Burundi in Geneva, Switzerland, December 17, 2015. © 2015 Reuters This week, Burundian authorities once again displayed their contempt for human rights by walking out of the country’s review before the UN Human Rights Committee in Geneva. The Burundi delegation walked out shortly after the session began, saying it objected to the presence of members of civil society in attendance – people the government claimed to be “criminals convicted by Burundian justice.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s official: Australia is set for a hot, dry El Niño. Here’s what that means for our flammable continent
~ How preventive healthcare could save the NHS – lessons from Finland, Japan and Singapore
~ Do psychedelics really work to treat depression and PTSD? Here's what the evidence says
~ Decades of less rainfall have cut replenishing of groundwater to 800-year low in WA
~ What is NAIDOC week? How did it start and what does it celebrate?
~ Why Australia banning live animal exports may be a net loss for animal welfare
~ Intake to the National Institute of Circus Arts has been ‘paused’. Where to next for Australia's performing arts training?
~ What is the difference between the laws of cricket and the ‘spirit’ of cricket?
~ Lebanon: Armed Forces Summarily Deporting Syrians
~ Why are less than 1% of Australian teachers accredited at the top levels of the profession?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter