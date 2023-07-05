Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is there so much confusion and fearmongering over WA's new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act?

By Emma Garlett, Legal Academic and Industry Fellow, Centre for Social Responsibility in Mining, The University of Queensland
Deanna Kemp, Professor and Director, Centre for Social Responsibility in Mining, The University of Queensland
Sarah Holcombe, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
The new law, which came into effect this week, aims to better reflect the aspirations of Aboriginal people in decisions that impact their cultural heritage. Some say it doesn’t go far enough.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
