Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Scaling up community drug-checking services in B.C. could help respond to the overdose crisis

By Piotr Burek, Master of Arts student, Social Dimensions of Health Program, University of Victoria
Bruce Wallace, Professor, School of Social Work, University of Victoria
Dennis Hore, Professor, Chemistry, University of Victoria
Most consumables in Canada have quality controls that inform purchasing and consumption decisions. People who use illicit drugs deserve the same. Drug checking provides that harm-reduction service.The Conversation


