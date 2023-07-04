Tolerance.ca
What listening to the soil can tell us about our relationship with the land

By Mathew Swallow, Associate Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Mount Royal University
Kori Czuy, Manager, Indigenous Science Connections, TELUS Spark Science Centre
Miwa A. Takeuchi, Associate Professor, Learning Sciences, University of Calgary
Only by understanding our past and current relationship with soil can we reflect and change our partnership with soil from extraction and exploitation to respect, relationality and reciprocity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
