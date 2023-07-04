Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parents have just started their own school in Sydney – this is part of a long tradition in Australia

By Nigel Howard, Research associate, Flinders University
Andrew Bills, Researcher into Educational Leadership and Policy, Flinders University
Parents have created schools to cater to their own religious and philosophical beliefs. Or to focus on the particular needs of their children and communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
