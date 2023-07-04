Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The culmination of years of suffering’: what can we expect from the robodebt royal commission’s final report?

By Darren O'Donovan, Senior Lecturer in Administrative Law, La Trobe University
Beware those who offer ‘cultural’ fixes and non-binding reassurances. The government shouldn’t fall back on the very institutions that never fully acted until a royal commission.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One woman’s mission to protect mangroves in Belize
~ Long-range goals: can the FIFA World Cup help level the playing field for all women footballers?
~ 'I gave birth but did not bring a child to life': for millenia, women expressed their pain through a belief in demonic, female monsters
~ Parents have just started their own school in Sydney – this is part of a long tradition in Australia
~ How climate change is causing a communication breakdown in the animal world
~ Nato: Vilnius summit will reflect fresh sense of purpose over Ukraine war -- but hard questions remain over membership issues
~ Bill C-18: Google and Meta spark crucial test for Canadian journalism
~ Why Arsenal paid so much for Declan Rice: a strategy focusing on mid-20s, home-grown talent
~ Move over, Danielle Smith: What Canadians should know about New Brunswick's Blaine Higgs
~ Journalist, Rights Lawyer Brutally Attacked in Chechnya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter