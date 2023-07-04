Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How climate change is causing a communication breakdown in the animal world

By Mahasweta Saha, Marine Chemical Ecologist, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
What do the following changes have in common?

Some ant species are struggling to follow trails, as warming temperatures cause a certain pheromone they use to communicate to decay. The water fleas Daphnia are finding it harder to evade predators as CO₂ levels rise in the water. And in coral reefs, the colourful and pretty damselfish are losing their ability to learn who their predators are.

All have been caused in some way by arguably the biggest change of all: climate change.

My colleagues and I have led researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
