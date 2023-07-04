Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nato: Vilnius summit will reflect fresh sense of purpose over Ukraine war -- but hard questions remain over membership issues

By Mark Webber, Professor of International Politics, University of Birmingham
The US president, Joe Biden, struck a bullish note during a recent meeting at the White House with Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, declaring: “The allies have never been more united.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has certainly given Nato a fresh sense of purpose and momentum. Its credibility severely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
