Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist, Rights Lawyer Brutally Attacked in Chechnya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Elena Milashina © 2009 Patricia Williams Today, a group of armed thugs in Chechnya’s capital, Grozny, attacked Elena Milashina, a prominent journalist and a recipient of Human Right Watch’s award for extraordinary activism, and Alexander Nemov, a human rights lawyer. Both had been working on the case of Zarema Mussaeva, who was being tried on apparent politically motivated charges. Milashina and Nemov were on their way to court when men in black balaclavas dragged them out of their car, held them at gun point, threatened to kill them, kicked and beat them with sticks,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How climate change is causing a communication breakdown in the animal world
~ Nato: Vilnius summit will reflect fresh sense of purpose over Ukraine war -- but hard questions remain over membership issues
~ Bill C-18: Google and Meta spark crucial test for Canadian journalism
~ Why Arsenal paid so much for Declan Rice: a strategy focusing on mid-20s, home-grown talent
~ Move over, Danielle Smith: What Canadians should know about New Brunswick's Blaine Higgs
~ Belgium's AfricaMuseum has a dark colonial past – it's making slow progress in confronting this history
~ Paulina Chiziane, Mozambique's grand novelist, finally receives her prestigious award
~ Who decides what ESG is and how to make investments greener – new research
~ The forgotten Amazon: as a critical summit nears, politicians must get serious about deforestation in Bolivia
~ Couples in which the woman is the only earner report lower life satisfaction – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter