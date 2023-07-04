Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paulina Chiziane, Mozambique's grand novelist, finally receives her prestigious award

By Francesca Negro, Associate research scientist, Universidade de Lisboa
The Camões Prize is the most important award for Portuguese literature, and Paulina Chiziane is the first African woman to receive it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belgium's AfricaMuseum has a dark colonial past – it's making slow progress in confronting this history
~ Who decides what ESG is and how to make investments greener – new research
~ The forgotten Amazon: as a critical summit nears, politicians must get serious about deforestation in Bolivia
~ Couples in which the woman is the only earner report lower life satisfaction – new research
~ Biting flies are attracted to blue traps – we used AI to work out why
~ Aspartame: popular sweetener could be classified as a possible carcinogen by WHO – but there's no cause for panic
~ Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health – and the pandemic has made it worse
~ UK law is doing little to prevent British children being kidnapped from their mothers
~ How do people get appointed to the House of Lords and can it ever change? The process explained
~ Netherlands: ‘Historic victory’ as law amended to recognize that sex without consent is rape
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter