UK law is doing little to prevent British children being kidnapped from their mothers

By Nazia Yaqub, Lecturer in Law, University of Leeds
In November 2022, Ibrahim Faraj, a seven-year-old boy from Cheshire, was reportedly taken from England to Saudi Arabia by his father.

His mother, Ranem Elkhalidi, had not consented to the trip. She had taken him to school and his father, from whom she was separated, was supposed to collect him for the weekend. By the Saturday, however, his father had flown Ibrahim out of the country.

Elkhalidi says she had repeatedly…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
