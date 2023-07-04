Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the 'nine-dash line' and what does it have to do with the Barbie movie?

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
The new Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is set for imminent release. But according to Vietnam’s state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper the film’s release has been barred. The head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films, said

We do not grant license for the American movie ‘Barbie’ to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The fascinating Cameroonian art of spider divination is on display at London exhibition
~ South African universities must do more to tackle staffs' race and gender imbalances
~ How childcare subsidies can reduce the gap between mothers’ and fathers’ career paths – for this generation and the next
~ The world needs hundreds of thousands more offshore wind turbines – where will they all go?
~ Facial recognition technology could soon be everywhere – here's how to make it safer
~ Henry VIII’s notes in prayer book written by his sixth wife reveal musings on faith, sin and his deteriorating health – new discovery
~ Jordan Should Take Social Protection All the Way
~ Cricket's wicket ways: what the furore over a stumping tells us about Anglo-Australian relations (spoiler: they'll survive)
~ Cameroon: Rampant atrocities amid Anglophone regions must be stopped and investigated
~ If AI image generators are so smart, why do they struggle to write and count?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter