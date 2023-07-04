Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world needs hundreds of thousands more offshore wind turbines – where will they all go?

By Hugo Putuhena, Research Fellow in Offshore Renewable Energy, University of Southampton
Fraser Sturt, Professor of Archaeology, University of Southampton
Susan Gourvenec, Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies - Intelligent & Resilient Ocean Engineering, University of Southampton
To reach net zero, the world may need as many 200,000 offshore wind turbines generating 2,000 gigawatts (GW) of energy.

To put this in context, by the end of 2022, 63 GW of offshore wind capacity had been installed worldwide. Within the next 28 years, the offshore wind energy sector needs to expand so that it is capable of producing 32 times…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the 'nine-dash line' and what does it have to do with the Barbie movie?
~ The fascinating Cameroonian art of spider divination is on display at London exhibition
~ South African universities must do more to tackle staffs' race and gender imbalances
~ How childcare subsidies can reduce the gap between mothers’ and fathers’ career paths – for this generation and the next
~ Facial recognition technology could soon be everywhere – here's how to make it safer
~ Henry VIII’s notes in prayer book written by his sixth wife reveal musings on faith, sin and his deteriorating health – new discovery
~ Jordan Should Take Social Protection All the Way
~ Cricket's wicket ways: what the furore over a stumping tells us about Anglo-Australian relations (spoiler: they'll survive)
~ Cameroon: Rampant atrocities amid Anglophone regions must be stopped and investigated
~ If AI image generators are so smart, why do they struggle to write and count?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter