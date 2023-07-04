The world needs hundreds of thousands more offshore wind turbines – where will they all go?
By Hugo Putuhena, Research Fellow in Offshore Renewable Energy, University of Southampton
Fraser Sturt, Professor of Archaeology, University of Southampton
Susan Gourvenec, Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies - Intelligent & Resilient Ocean Engineering, University of Southampton
To reach net zero, the world may need as many 200,000 offshore wind turbines generating 2,000 gigawatts (GW) of energy.
To put this in context, by the end of 2022, 63 GW of offshore wind capacity had been installed worldwide. Within the next 28 years, the offshore wind energy sector needs to expand so that it is capable of producing 32 times…
- Tuesday, July 4, 2023