Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan Should Take Social Protection All the Way

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tafilah governorate, where Human Rights Watch found that some people had been excluded from the Unified Cash Transfer Program. © 2023 Private Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the necessity of robust social protection programs, and Jordan is no exception. In 2019, Jordanian authorities introduced the Unified Cash Transfer Program (formerly Takaful) to supplement existing contributory schemes in the formal labor market, including pensions and benefits related to maternity, workplace injury, unemployment, and disability. The program is intended…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cricket's wicket ways: what the furore over a stumping tells us about Anglo-Australian relations (spoiler: they'll survive)
~ Cameroon: Rampant atrocities amid Anglophone regions must be stopped and investigated
~ If AI image generators are so smart, why do they struggle to write and count?
~ Bounties on exiled Hong Kong activists show the ambitious reach of China’s political repression
~ The RBA has kept interest rates on hold. Here's why it'll be cautious from here on
~ Heavy rains return to Pakistan, raising concerns about flood preparedness
~ Hong Kong: Warrants Aim at Activists Abroad
~ The earth might hold huge stores of natural hydrogen – and prospectors are already scouring South Australia for it
~ Banks put family violence perpetrators on notice. Stop using accounts to commit abuse or risk being 'debanked'
~ Should terminally ill young people be able to choose voluntary assisted dying? The ACT is considering it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter