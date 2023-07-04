Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banks put family violence perpetrators on notice. Stop using accounts to commit abuse or risk being 'debanked'

By Catherine Fitzpatrick, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Social Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Ella never knew when her credit card was going to be declined.

It happened when she was shopping for groceries with her kids, or refuelling the car. That’s when she would discover her partner had cancelled the card or lowered the limit so she couldn’t buy essentials. Again.

Ella* (not her real name) is one of about 1.6 million Australian women and 745,000 men who have experienced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Heavy rains return to Pakistan, raising concerns about flood preparedness
~ Hong Kong: Warrants Aim at Activists Abroad
~ The earth might hold huge stores of natural hydrogen – and prospectors are already scouring South Australia for it
~ Should terminally ill young people be able to choose voluntary assisted dying? The ACT is considering it
~ Better care for locals and the ocean to make Indonesia's blue economy more viable
~ By gutting the Greater Cities Commission, the NSW government is setting up itself and Sydney for failure
~ 60% of women and non-binary punters and artists feel unsafe in Melbourne's music spaces
~ Kyrgyz Woman Wins Strategic Gender Equality Case
~ ChatGPT took people by surprise – here are four technologies that could make a difference next
~ As new Aussie citizenship rules kick in, the ‘fair go’ finally returns to trans-Tasman relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter