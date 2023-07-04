By gutting the Greater Cities Commission, the NSW government is setting up itself and Sydney for failure
By Patrick Harris, Senior Research Fellow, Acting Director, CHETRE, UNSW Sydney
Jennifer Kent, Senior Research Fellow in Urbanism, University of Sydney
The centralisation of planning power is exactly what Sydney doesn’t need. While not perfect, the commission broke the mould of top-down, siloed planning and broadened the focus across the whole city.
- Monday, July 3rd 2023