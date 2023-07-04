Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

60% of women and non-binary punters and artists feel unsafe in Melbourne's music spaces

By Andrea Jean Baker, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, Monash University
A new survey found sexual violence disempowers female music workers, deters non-binary communities from working in the industry, and discourages punters from going to gigs.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
