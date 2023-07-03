Turtles on the tarmac could delay flights at Western Sydney airport
By Ricky Spencer, Associate Professor of Ecology, Western Sydney University
Deborah Bower, Associate Professor in Zoology and Ecology, University of New England
James Van Dyke, Associate Professor in Biomedical Sciences, La Trobe University
Michael B. Thompson, Emeritus Professor in Zoology, University of Sydney
Richard Thomas, Senior lecturer, Western Sydney University
Turtles could spell trouble for Western Sydney Airport, which is being built in a wetland. But it’s not too late to include turtle-friendly infrastructure such as underpasses and fences.
- Monday, July 3rd 2023