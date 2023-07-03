Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why 'wokeness' has become the latest battlefront for white conservatives in America

By Emma Shortis, Lecturer in Social and Global Studies, RMIT University
Liam Byrne, Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a ‘war on woke’ in his bid for the Republican nomination for president. He’s not the first – or the last – conservative to take on progressive values.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
