Human Rights Observatory

'Why didn't we know?' is no excuse. Non-Indigenous Australians must listen to the difficult historical truths told by First Nations people

By Heidi Norman, Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Anne Maree Payne, Senior Lecturer, Centre for the Advancement of Indigenous Knowledges, University of Technology Sydney
Big things are being asked of history in 2023. Later this year, we will vote in the referendum to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representative body – the Voice to Parliament – in the Australian constitution.

The Voice was introduced through the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which outlines reforms to advance treaty and truth, in that order. And it calls for “truth telling about our history”.

Truth-telling has been key…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
